Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (21-28) taking on the Miami Marlins (24-25) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-5, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31 ERA).
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The last 10 Rockies matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 10-18 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (218 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|L 7-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
