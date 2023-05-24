The Miami Marlins (24-25) visit the Colorado Rockies (21-28) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Luis Arraez has an average of .371 (first in league) for the Marlins, while Elias Diaz is second at .345 for the Rockies.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (1-5, 5.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.31 ERA).

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-5, 5.21 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Karl Kauffmann

The Rockies will send Kauffmann (0-1) to make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In one games this season, he has an 8.31 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .368 against him.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (1-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.21 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .254.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

