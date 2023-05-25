Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games.

He has scored in 21 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

