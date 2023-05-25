The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 29 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in 13 games this year (30.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

