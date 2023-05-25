Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .281.
  • He ranks 41st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 15 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 24
15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
