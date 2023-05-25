Rockies vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to do damage against Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Coors Field.
The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 11 runs for the matchup.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Location: Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-120
|+100
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Rockies games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 16-22 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 49 chances this season.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|9-16
|10-9
|11-20
|14-19
|7-10
