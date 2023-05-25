How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 39 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 220 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freeland (4-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in two innings against the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 10 starts this season.
- Freeland has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Home
|Karl Kauffmann
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.