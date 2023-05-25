Jorge Soler is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Thursday (starting at 3:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits).

He's slashed .276/.366/.429 on the year.

Blackmon heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Braves May. 3 4.1 14 11 11 3 2 at Braves Apr. 27 3.0 1 0 0 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Soler Stats

Soler has 45 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI.

He's slashed .251/.330/.542 so far this season.

Soler hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 18 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .371/.422/.465 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.