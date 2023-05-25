Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on May 25, 2023
Jorge Soler is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Thursday (starting at 3:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits).
- He's slashed .276/.366/.429 on the year.
- Blackmon heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|May. 20
|6.1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|4.1
|14
|11
|11
|3
|2
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 45 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI.
- He's slashed .251/.330/.542 so far this season.
- Soler hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 18 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .371/.422/.465 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
