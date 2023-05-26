The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • In 32 of 45 games this year (71.1%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 22
18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Mets will send Scherzer (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 38-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
