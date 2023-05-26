Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.4%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- In 19 games this season (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
