The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.4%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
  • In 19 games this season (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 22
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.