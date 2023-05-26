On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Marlins.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .342 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 84.2% of his 19 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), with two or more runs four times (21.1%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 8 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

