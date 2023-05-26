Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (22-29) and New York Mets (26-25) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on May 26.

The Mets will look to Max Scherzer (3-2) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-1).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Rockies contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

Colorado has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +180 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (227 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

