Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (22-29) and New York Mets (26-25) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on May 26.
The Mets will look to Max Scherzer (3-2) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-1).
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rockies Player Props
|Mets vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Rockies contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.
- Colorado has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +180 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (227 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryne Nelson
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.