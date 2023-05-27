Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mets.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .253 with seven doubles and four walks.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.
- Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.