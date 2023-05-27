On Saturday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mets.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .253 with seven doubles and four walks.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.

Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 15 GP 15 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings