You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.61), 58th in WHIP (1.414), and 25th in K/9 (9.3).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .323/.409/.562 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .232/.361/.516 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 51 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.327/.413 so far this year.

Bohm will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

