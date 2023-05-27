On Saturday, Daniel Bard (coming off going -for-) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Daniel Bard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Daniel Bard At The Plate

  • Bard has while hitting .000.
  • Bard has zero hits in 12 games this season.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
  • Bard has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Daniel Bard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
6 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
