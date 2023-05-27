Daniel Bard Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Daniel Bard (coming off going -for-) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
Daniel Bard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Daniel Bard At The Plate
- Bard has while hitting .000.
- Bard has zero hits in 12 games this season.
- He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
- Bard has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Daniel Bard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
