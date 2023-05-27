Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 50 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 19th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 34 of 44 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (31.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 17 games this season (38.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

