Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 50 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 34 of 44 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (31.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 17 games this season (38.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
