On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this season (30 of 44), with at least two hits 12 times (27.3%).

In four games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (11.4%).

He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

