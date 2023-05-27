Saturday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) taking on the Boston Red Sox (27-24) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Garrett Whitlock (1-2, 6.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 8-4, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 269 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.76).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (259 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Padres L 7-0 Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha May 22 @ Angels L 2-1 Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria May 23 @ Angels L 4-0 Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning May 24 @ Angels L 7-3 James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson May 26 @ Diamondbacks W 7-2 Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt May 27 @ Diamondbacks - Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies May 28 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly May 30 Reds - Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively May 31 Reds - James Paxton vs Luke Weaver June 1 Reds - Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene June 2 Rays - Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow

Diamondbacks Schedule