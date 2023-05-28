Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .172 with a double and four walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
