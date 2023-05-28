On Sunday, Harold Castro (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles and three walks while hitting .277.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), with at least two hits five times (16.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this season.

Castro has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 12 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings