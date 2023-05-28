The Las Vegas Aces (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (0-3) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Aces

Minnesota scored an average of 82.4 points last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 84.1 that Las Vegas allowed to opponents.

The Lynx put together an 8-5 record last season in games they scored more than 84.1 points.

Minnesota's 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than Las Vegas allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Lynx went 12-12 when they shot better than 43.7% from the field.

Minnesota shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last season. That's only 0.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas allowed its opponents to shot from deep (35.6%).

The Lynx had a 10-6 record when the team hit more than 35.6% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Minnesota rebounded at a similar clip last season (35.4 and 36.9 boards per game, respectively).

Lynx Injuries