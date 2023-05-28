Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (23-30) taking on the New York Mets (27-26) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA).
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (239 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryne Nelson
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
