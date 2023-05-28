Sunday's contest at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (23-30) taking on the New York Mets (27-26) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (239 total runs).

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule