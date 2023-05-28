Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 43 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Colorado has scored 239 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Rockies rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.484 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Gomber has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Ryne Nelson 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Connor Seabold Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Brandon Pfaadt 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles

