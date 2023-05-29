The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.0% of them.

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).

In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 22 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

