Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Profar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .200.
- In 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%) Profar has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
- In 20 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
