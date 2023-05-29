Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .237 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Moustakas has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
  • In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.222 AVG .269
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .346
4 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
7/5 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 14
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.