Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .237 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

