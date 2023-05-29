On Monday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones got a hit in 42.9% of his 28 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those contests.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Jones drove in a run in six games last season out of 28 (21.4%), including multiple RBIs in 10.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored a run in six of 28 games last year (21.4%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
