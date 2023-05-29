Karl Kauffmann will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.

Colorado is 8-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 53 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 9-16 12-9 12-21 16-20 8-10

