Corbin Carroll and Elias Diaz will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 45 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 250 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.500 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Karl Kauffmann will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dinelson Lamet Zac Gallen 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Brady Singer

