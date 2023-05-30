Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
  • Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 in his last games.
  • In 70.2% of his games this year (33 of 47), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 8.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this year (29.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 47 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Gallen (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
