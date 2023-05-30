Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 in his last games.
- In 70.2% of his games this year (33 of 47), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 8.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (29.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 47 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gallen (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
