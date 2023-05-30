Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.

Bryant has recorded a hit in 32 of 49 games this year (65.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings