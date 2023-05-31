Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Henry and the Arizona DiamondbacksMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .253 with eight doubles and four walks.

Trejo has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).

In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

