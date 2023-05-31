Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Henry and the Arizona DiamondbacksMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .253 with eight doubles and four walks.
- Trejo has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
