Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Diaz has recorded a hit in 36 of 47 games this season (76.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (34.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (38.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
