Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
  • Tovar is batting .412 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Tovar has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 5.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.
  • He has scored in 22 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 24
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
