Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.

Tovar is batting .412 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 5.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.

He has scored in 22 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

