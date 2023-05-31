Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (26.0%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
