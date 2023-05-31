MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, May 31
Wednesday's MLB schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
How to watch all the action in the MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (25-28) face the Texas Rangers (35-19)
The Rangers will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+130
|-
The Chicago White Sox (23-34) play the Los Angeles Angels (29-27)
The Angels will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.250 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+114
|9
The Chicago Cubs (24-30) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18)
The Rays will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+116
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (35-20) take on the Cleveland Guardians (24-30)
The Guardians will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)
The Oakland Athletics (12-45) play the Atlanta Braves (32-23)
The Braves will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-235
|+194
|9
The San Francisco Giants (28-27) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27)
The Pirates will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) play the Washington Nationals (23-32)
The Nationals will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.348 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-247
|+204
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (28-27) play the San Diego Padres (25-29)
The Padres will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.250 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) play the Milwaukee Brewers (28-26)
The Brewers will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+159
|9.5
The Boston Red Sox (28-26) play the Cincinnati Reds (25-29)
The Reds will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+151
|10
The New York Mets (28-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (25-29)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The Houston Astros (32-22) host the Minnesota Twins (28-27)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.221 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+154
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) play host to the Colorado Rockies (24-32)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 20 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.329 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+151
|10
The Seattle Mariners (28-27) host the New York Yankees (34-23)
The Yankees will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.303 AVG, 18 HR, 39 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|7.5
