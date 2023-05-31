Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) facing off at Chase Field (on May 31) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (2-1) to the mound, while Dinelson Lamet (1-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 9-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (256 total, 4.6 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule