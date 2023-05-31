Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) facing off at Chase Field (on May 31) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (2-1) to the mound, while Dinelson Lamet (1-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 9-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (256 total, 4.6 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Alex Wood
