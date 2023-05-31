Tommy Henry gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 47 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 256 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Rockies rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Dinelson Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 12 times this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Alex Wood

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.