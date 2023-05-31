Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) into a matchup with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) at Chase Field, on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Gurriel is at .312, the eighth-best average in the league, and Diaz is fourth at .329.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (2-1) to the mound, while Dinelson Lamet (1-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

The 30-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 12 times this season.

In 12 games this season, he has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .341 against him.

Dinelson Lamet vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have MLB's sixth-ranked scoring offense (276 total runs) and have racked up a .262 batting average as a team while hitting 64 home runs (11th in the league) this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks' Henry (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox while allowing one hit.

The 25-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Henry has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Tommy Henry vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .262 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 15th in the league (.411) and 47 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 7-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

