The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown put up six points in his previous game, which ended in a 113-111 win versus the Lakers.

Below, we dig into Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 3.4 2.1 PRA 17.5 19 18.5 PR 15.5 15.6 16.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

