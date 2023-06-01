The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 37th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 36 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.5% of his games this year (18 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings