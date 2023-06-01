The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is hitting .241 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Moustakas has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this year (48.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.7%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.5% of his games this year, Moustakas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 12 games this season (38.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.222 AVG .269
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .346
4 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
7/5 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 15
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.