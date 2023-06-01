Thursday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-33) squaring off at Chase Field (on June 1) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (256 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule