How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chase Anderson will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 47 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.500 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Alex Wood
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
