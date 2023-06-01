On Thursday, June 1, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) host the Colorado Rockies (24-33) at Chase Field, with a start time of 3:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be eyeing a series sweep.

The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. Arizona is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Diamondbacks won each of the five games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

