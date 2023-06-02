The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Blackmon enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

Blackmon has had a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Blackmon has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 24 of 49 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

