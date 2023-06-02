On Friday, Jurickson Profar (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings