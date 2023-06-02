On Friday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

This year, Jones has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Jones has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

