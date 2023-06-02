On Friday, Nolan Jones (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • This year, Jones has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Jones has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (0-9) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (7.15), 51st in WHIP (1.362), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
