Friday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (17-39) against the Colorado Rockies (24-34) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (five of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 17-25 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.5 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule