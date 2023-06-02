The Colorado Rockies will look to Ryan McMahon for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 48 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 260 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Rockies rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.501 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.